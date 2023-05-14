Rossendale: Blackburn Road remains closed following crash at busy junction in Haslingden
A road in Edenfield remains closed after a crash at the Woolpack Pub junction last night (Saturday, May 13).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Blackburn Road was still shut at 10am this morning, following a collision yesterday evening, at around 7:30pm.
No injuries have been reported.
A police spokesperson said: "The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours."
An update is expected from Rossendale Police once the road has been cleared.