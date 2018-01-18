Rosemere volunteers are grateful for afternoon tea at Bartle Hall

Volunteers at Rosemere Cancer Foundation raised a brew to thank staff at Bartle Hall for their generous fund-raising drive.

For related stories click here /bounce-a-thon-at-preston-city-and-uclan-trampoline-clubs-raises-1-700-for-rosemere-1-8961359 and /rosemere-s-1-5m-campaign-to-fund-robot-cancer-surgeon-1-8414713

After the hotel donated £3,384 to the charity following its Midsummer Ball last year, 12 volunteers were invited to a special afternoon tea to celebrate their achievements.

Cathy Skidmore, corporate fund-raising manager, said: “It was a lovely gesture to treat some of our hard-working local volunteers to afternoon tea at Bartle Hall Hotel. It was very much enjoyed by all, and we will certainly recommend the experience as a gift for Valentine’s or Mother’s Day or an Easter treat especially given that Rosemere will continue to receive a £1 donation on afternoon teas until the charity partnership finishes at the end of April.

“We are also very grateful to Bartle Hall Hotel for staging a very successful Midsummer Dinner that raised funds for our 20th anniversary appeal.”

Andrew Howarth, managing director of Bartle Hall, added: “We felt an affinity with Rosemere Cancer Foundation as, through its work to bring world class cancer treatments and services to the area, it too is helping families and friends touched by cancer go on to enjoy good times together that perhaps they wouldn’t have had in the past.”

Afternoon tea in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation is served at Bartle Hall Hotel from 2pm to 5pm Monday to Thursday. To book, call 01772 690506.