One of Leyland's oldest buildings is set to get a new lease of life.

Grade II-listed Occleshaw House, which stands on the corner of Fox Lane and Worden Lane, was ravaged by fire on June 13. Four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to the former doctor’s surgery at 3.43am, with crews remaining until the afternoon.

Shortly after the fire, a 40-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of arson. However, the police now say the investigation has been closed due to insufficient evidence.

What's been happening?

In August it was revealed that South Ribble Borough Council were working with the owner, to make sure the building was safe and watertight.

Now plans have been tabled by the owner, for a complete new roof "to restore the property to allow for its continuous use and enjoyment."

Occleshaw House, Leyland

In a statement to the council, an agent for applicant Mr Z Hussain said: "This planning application has been submitted to replace existing roof timbers and slates which have been destroyed by the fire with new to match existing materials. The property has remained derelict for approximately two years, resulting in natural deterioration cosmetically with some minor internal water damage. The applicant proposes to carry out the above-listed work to restore the property to allow for its continuous use and enjoyment. "

General condition of the property

A condition appraisal was carried out in August at the property.

It states: "The fire appears to have burned through the majority of the roof structure and caused extensive damage to the purlins and rafters. The chimney stack has a large hole in the side and what appears to be loose and unbonded masonry, with possibly a crack, where it meets the dividing wall.

"To air on the side of caution it would be sensible to carefully demolish the chimney stack to ridge level at least. There are no guarantees that this will stop further collapse – There may be more defects present within the chimney stack and the purlin supports than can be seen, the roof structure is very damaged – but at least the chimney stack will not be exposed to wind loading."

The report also states that monthly monitoring by a structural engineer is required to prevent the partial collapse of stonework.

The history of Occleshaw House

