Roof blown off Jobcentre and Blackpool Council offices in town centre
Pictures from Corporation Street show fire crews at the scene, where large parts of roofing are scattered across the road and pavements.
The roofing was reportedly blown off the Council’s four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff have been evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices.
Video from the scene shows large sections of roofing smashed on the pavements and blocking roads, as Council teams clear up the debris and fire crews make the street safe.
Bus diversions
Blackpool Transport said diversions are in place and services will not be serving Corporation Street or Market Street.
Northbound services will be serving St Johns Square and southbound services will be serving Bickerstaffe House, as per the winter Illuminations timetable.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to multiple road closures and dangerous buildings caused by the current weather, we are putting in a diversion for all services in the town Centre area for everyone's safety.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as soon as anything changes.”
