A man has admitted to sexually assaulting a child after plying them with alcohol.

Shelim Ahmed, 37, committed the offences in Rochdale in the early 2000s when the victim was aged 14.

Ahmed plied his victim with alcohol before committing the offences.

The victim, who now lives in Lancashire, reported the offences to the police in October 2022.

Ahmed, of Corbett Street, Rochdale, was arrested following an investigation.

He later pleaded guilty to 15 counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month.

Ahmed will be sentenced at the same court on April 17.