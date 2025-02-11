Popstar Robbie Williams has revealed himself as the mystery bidder who won an auction for a pair of Eric Morecambe’s glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Take That star, 50, took to his Instagram account to show off the specs, which he said were a treat to himself for promotional work and because his birthday is close. It’s thought he paid £20,000 for the pair.

Read More 25th anniversary of Eric Morecambe statue: we look back at when the iconic statue had to be mended

Because he was in Los Angeles, about to board a plane when the auction was taking place, Robbie instructed his digital manager to bid for him, egged on by his wife Ayda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As it happens, I got to watch the lot being auctioned live. My iPhone and Mike’s iPhone acting like walkie-talkies. “What should I do Ayd’s?” I nervously kept asking my wife. “Keep bidding” Ayda says with the steely determination of someone bursting through an electronics store door on Black Friday… “Keep going Mike” I say. This vignette of conversation would repeat itself several times over the next 10 minutes. To be honest, I think we would have gone down with the bidding ship.”

Robbie Williams buys Eric Morecambe's glasses. Robbie Williams via Instagram.

“What would Eric do?”

Robbie said he was in tears when he won the bidding, having held Eric Morecambe up as an icon since his childhood days. He said: “Then tears, Mine. Happy childlike tears. You see, I guess we all need friends-we-never-meet from off the telly. Eric has always been mine. An Uncle of sorts.

“To the very core of me, Eric Morecambe’s spirit has been salve for my soul. How Eric made me feel is how I want to make people feel. What a gift to be able to create such joy and have that joy be present just by thinking of them. I will commune with Eric’s Glasses, ask questions and maybe get some answers. “What Would Eric Do?” Now I can ask him. Eric, you were and are the very best of the very best. That sunshine you asked for. You gave to me.”