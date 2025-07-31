A beauty salon in Chorley has been nominated for a prestigous award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Róandi Hair & Beauty has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Best New or Refurbished Salon’ category at the highly respected Salon Awards 2025.

The Salon Awards celebrate creativity, technical expertise, and exceptional salon business standards, shining a spotlight on the very best professionals across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Róandi Hair & Beauty has been serving clients in Chorley for nine years, specialising in creating bespoke experiences tailored to their clients unique needs.

S

From expert haircuts, vibrant colouring and flawless styling to indulgent beauty treatments, our skilled team is here to ensure you leave looking and feeling your best.

Every product used is carefully selected to nourish and protect your hair and skin, all while delivering outstanding results.

Róandi Hair & Beauty is based at 27 Chapel Street in Chorley. | S

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S

Delighted salon owner Samantha Smith said: “We are thrilled to be named as a finalist—it’s such an honour to have our work recognised among the best in the industry.

“Our team is passionate about delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this recognition is a wonderful reward for our hard work.”

She added: “We’re passionate about helping you express your individual beauty in a way that feels authentic and empowering.

“Our mission is to help you feel relaxed, rejuvenated, and radiant.”

The winners will be announced at the glamorous live awards event this October and November 2025.