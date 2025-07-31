Róandi Hair & Beauty in Chorley nominated for ‘Best New or Refurbished Salon’ in the Salon Awards 2025
Róandi Hair & Beauty has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Best New or Refurbished Salon’ category at the highly respected Salon Awards 2025.
The Salon Awards celebrate creativity, technical expertise, and exceptional salon business standards, shining a spotlight on the very best professionals across the country.
Róandi Hair & Beauty has been serving clients in Chorley for nine years, specialising in creating bespoke experiences tailored to their clients unique needs.
From expert haircuts, vibrant colouring and flawless styling to indulgent beauty treatments, our skilled team is here to ensure you leave looking and feeling your best.
Every product used is carefully selected to nourish and protect your hair and skin, all while delivering outstanding results.
Delighted salon owner Samantha Smith said: “We are thrilled to be named as a finalist—it’s such an honour to have our work recognised among the best in the industry.
“Our team is passionate about delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this recognition is a wonderful reward for our hard work.”
She added: “We’re passionate about helping you express your individual beauty in a way that feels authentic and empowering.
“Our mission is to help you feel relaxed, rejuvenated, and radiant.”
The winners will be announced at the glamorous live awards event this October and November 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.