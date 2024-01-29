Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of roads were closed around Sykes Street car park in Avenham on Monday (January 29)

Police first reported the closures shortly before midday.

A number of roads were closed around around Sykes Street car park as police responded to an incident (Credit: Google)

Officers said they were dealing with a "concern for welfare" and that residents should "avoid the area and find a different route" for their journeys.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There are road closures in place around the Sykes Street car park in Avenham, Preston, while we deal with a concern for welfare.

"Please avoid the area and find a different route for your journey."