News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Roads reopen after 'concern for welfare' incident near Sykes Street car park in Preston resolved

A number of roads were closed around a car park in Preston while police responded to a "concern for welfare" incident.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of roads were closed around Sykes Street car park in Avenham on Monday (January 29)

Police first reported the closures shortly before midday.

A number of roads were closed around around Sykes Street car park as police responded to an incident (Credit: Google)A number of roads were closed around around Sykes Street car park as police responded to an incident (Credit: Google)
A number of roads were closed around around Sykes Street car park as police responded to an incident (Credit: Google)

Officers said they were dealing with a "concern for welfare" and that residents should "avoid the area and find a different route" for their journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There are road closures in place around the Sykes Street car park in Avenham, Preston, while we deal with a concern for welfare.

"Please avoid the area and find a different route for your journey."

The force confirmed the incident had been resolved at around 1.30pm and all roads had reopened.

Related topics:PoliceLancashire PoliceResidentsSpokesmanRoad ClosuresPrestonLancashire