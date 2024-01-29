Roads reopen after 'concern for welfare' incident near Sykes Street car park in Preston resolved
A number of roads were closed around a car park in Preston while police responded to a "concern for welfare" incident.
A number of roads were closed around Sykes Street car park in Avenham on Monday (January 29)
Police first reported the closures shortly before midday.
Officers said they were dealing with a "concern for welfare" and that residents should "avoid the area and find a different route" for their journeys.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There are road closures in place around the Sykes Street car park in Avenham, Preston, while we deal with a concern for welfare.
"Please avoid the area and find a different route for your journey."
The force confirmed the incident had been resolved at around 1.30pm and all roads had reopened.