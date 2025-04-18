Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including some full road closures.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 60 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 21 and Sunday, April 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, 27

1. Preston roadworks

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, 27 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 140 meters for Ashton PL Overlay When: Apr 21-May 2

2. Larches Lane, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 140 meters for Ashton PL Overlay When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Undertake trial holes to determine placement of existing utility apparatus, then excavate, build and install approx. 10m telecoms duct and one telecoms chamber to link into existing telecoms apparatus in footway to provide service/s to property/ies. When: Apr 22-Apr 24

3. St Paul's Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Undertake trial holes to determine placement of existing utility apparatus, then excavate, build and install approx. 10m telecoms duct and one telecoms chamber to link into existing telecoms apparatus in footway to provide service/s to property/ies. When: Apr 22-Apr 24 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Exchange external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 metre with minimum dig. When: Apr 22-Apr 23

4. Button Street, Inglewhite

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Exchange external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 metre with minimum dig. When: Apr 22-Apr 23 | Google Maps

Related topics:PrestonTraffic
