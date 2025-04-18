Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 60 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 21 and Sunday, April 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, 27

2 . Larches Lane, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 140 meters for Ashton PL Overlay When: Apr 21-May 2

3 . St Paul's Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Undertake trial holes to determine placement of existing utility apparatus, then excavate, build and install approx. 10m telecoms duct and one telecoms chamber to link into existing telecoms apparatus in footway to provide service/s to property/ies. When: Apr 22-Apr 24

4 . Button Street, Inglewhite What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Exchange external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 metre with minimum dig. When: Apr 22-Apr 23