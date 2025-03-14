Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 48 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 17 and Sunday, March 23 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Major Preston roadworks Preston roadworks starting between March 17 and March 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Catforth Road, Catforth What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 110mm PE Main When: Mar 17-Mar 19 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [Optional permit no fee] Two way lights to ensure safety to road users whilst SLG's turn into private field off Cumeragh Lane to lay track matting. No excavation required. When: Mar 17-Mar 17 | Google Maps Photo Sales