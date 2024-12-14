Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Central & East Lancashire next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning across the area* between Monday, December 16 and Sunday, December 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

*The areas covered are Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale

Central & East Lancashire roadworks Central & East Lancashire roadworks starting between December 16 and December 22

Edith Rigby Way, Preston What: Road closure Why: Various lane closures, Road Closures and Slip Road Closures on Edith Rigby Way, Preston for the PWDR works. When: Dec 16-Dec 19

Edith Rigby Way, Preston What: Lane closure Why: Completion of PWDR works on Edith Rigby Works, Preston. Overnight working 21:00-05:00. When: Dec 16-Dec 19

Selborne Street, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of SLM equipment in CSO chamber on behalf of United Utilities When: Dec 17-Dec 17