Road closures in place as police respond to an incident around Blackpool town centre
Road closures are currently in place around Blackpool town centre this morning with police responding to an incident.
Blackpool Police say road closures are in place from the junctions of Victoria Street and Coronation Street, Leopold Grove and Adelaide Street, Coronation Street junction with Adelaide Street, with Albert Road and Coronation Street.
Police have not yet released details about the incident .
People are being advised to 'avoid the area'.
It is understood the roads 'will be closed for some time' as police 'assess the situation'.