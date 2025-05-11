Road closures in place as police respond to an incident around Blackpool town centre

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th May 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 09:50 BST
Road closures are in place in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Road closures are in place in Blackpool | Lancashire Police
Road closures are currently in place around Blackpool town centre this morning with police responding to an incident.

Blackpool Police say road closures are in place from the junctions of Victoria Street and Coronation Street, Leopold Grove and Adelaide Street, Coronation Street junction with Adelaide Street, with Albert Road and Coronation Street.

Road closures are in place in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Police have not yet released details about the incident .

People are being advised to 'avoid the area'.

It is understood the roads 'will be closed for some time' as police 'assess the situation'.

