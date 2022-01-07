Road closed in the Ribble Valley after car skids on ice and overturns
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident and have had to close Clitheroe Road in Sabden after a car skidded on ice and overturned.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:10 am
Ribble Valley Police said the incident happened this morning near Pendle Ski Club.
A spokesman said: "We are sorry to say that we've had to close Clitheroe Road, Sabden, near Pendle Ski Club, as a car has unfortunately skidded and overturned.
"We would really appreciate it if you could avoid the area for the timebeing whilst we make sure everyone is okay and deal with clearing the road. The council will also be putting some grit down to help avoid any further incidents.
"We will update you once the road is back open."