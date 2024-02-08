Family rift between Issa brothers threatens the future of their Asda ownership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report has suggested that a dispute between the Issa brothers from Blackburn may end their reign as Asda owners.

The Issa brothers, Mohsin, 51, and Zuber, 50, from Blackburn have worked collaboratively to grow their company Euro Garages (later named EG Group) since 2001, and most recently acquired Asda from Walmart in February 2021.

This purchase of Asda resulted in the wealth of the brothers being estimated at around £5billion which named them as the 40th wealthiest people in the country.

But, according to the Daily Mail, the partnership looks to be at risk after Mohsin is said to have caused a rift after his marriage came to an end.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source familiar with the matter said: "It's been a sensitive situation. The brothers' wives are very good friends.

"Family-run businesses have a different chemistry, and the breakdown in relations between the brothers has made the business side of things more difficult."

It's believed that Mohsin and Victoria Price, a 41-year-old partner at the renowned 'Big Four' accountancy firm Ernst & Young, first connected during the hosting of EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in November 2018.

Currently, they reside together in an £18 million residence in Yorkshire, whilst Mohsin is reportedly in the process of divorcing his wife, Shamim, whom he married 30 years ago.

As a result, it is being reported that Zuber Issa is seeking to sell his 22.5 per cent stake in Asda to focus on other areas of business with his equity being estimated at £500 million.

Until now, the brothers have enjoyed a close and successful relationship as both were appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to business and charity.

Yet before their dispute, they had controversially started construction on five large mansions made for their families along a prestigious country lane in Blackburn.

This move sparked outrage among locals, who referred to them as 'the five ugly sisters'.

In 2018, residents initially voiced objections to the proposed homes, which were supposed to be situated within the same specially designed compound.

Described as 'The McMansions' and criticised as 'monstrous' due to their size and potential environmental impact, these plans drew considerable opposition.

Despite receiving 30 letters of protest, Blackburn with Darwen Council granted planning permission for the development a year later.

In an objection written in 2022, resident Ian Wooley said: "They will look monstrously big - this is totally out of character, as all the other executive houses in this area are individually architect-designed and are laid out with plenty of valuable mature garden space between them.

"The plans submitted look like a long, monotonous row of houses squeezed together."