Ribbleton man's ultra marathon challenge for Hooves for Healing

A Preston man is going for a double triple challenge to support children who are on the autistic spectrum.

Chris Russell, of Ribbleton, is in training to run three marathons and three ultra marathons in aid of Hooves for Healing, based in the Wirral, which provides pony assisted therapy to children on the autistic spectrum and people suffering from mental health issues.

The 27-year-old will tackle the 32-mile Bolton Abbey Trail Run next month, followed by the 39-mile Punk Panther Welcome Ultra in March and the Blackpool Marathon in April.

May will see him take on the Liverpool Marathon, followed by the Lakeland Five Passes Ultra in June.

He will then end his challenge with the Bournemouth Marathon in October.

Chris, who is in his final year at UCLan, studying English Language and Linguistics, said: “Hooves for Healing is a non-profit charity and offers great benefits to children on the autistic spectrum and those suffering from mental health issues including stress and anxiety.

“I heard about the charity because my cousin’s daughter attends the centre regularly, and benefits greatly from the Hooves for Healing program.

“So I know, first hand, the huge impact it has on young children.

“I do a lot of running, but these runs will be my first marathon and first ultra marathon.

“I run as often as I can, and prefer to run longer distances.

“Steep hills in the countryside are perfect training and the views are stunning. I also enjoy rock climbing, which I feel has benefited my balance when running.

“I wanted to do this challenge because if almost feels too difficult, and that’s the appeal. Otherwise it wouldn’t be a challenge. Last year I completed a half marathon, and at that time it felt a big challenge because I had never ran that distance before. Since then I have increased the distances I run, completing trail races in Snowdon and the Lake district, and this year I wish to complete a challenge that I will feel proud of when finishing it.”

To support Chris visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rustyontherun?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=rustyontherun&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=aW3EeZQp8