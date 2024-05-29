Ribble Canoe Club teams up with Lancashire TAAG for a fun-filled introduction to kayaking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, Ribble Canoe Club joined forces with Lancashire TAAG (Teenage ASD ADHD Group) to host an exciting introduction to kayaking session at Fishmoor Reservoir in Blackburn.

The session was led by six skilled instructors from Ribble Canoe Club, who tailored a "Paddle Start" program to meet the needs of the group. This introductory course teaches basic kayaking skills, providing a fun and engaging experience for all involved. The participants, all members of Lancashire TAAG, were eager to learn and quickly took to the water with confidence.

The event was very well received, with many participants expressing their desire to either attend another session or even join a canoe club for further training. One of the highlights of the day was watching the kids take turns jumping into the water from the bow of one of the canoes, filling the reservoir with laughter and excitement.

Safety was a top priority throughout the session. The instructors conducted constant risk assessments and ensured a high instructor-to-participant ratio, with at least two instructors or support staff per child. In some cases, one-on-one support was provided to ensure everyone felt safe and supported.

This event marks one of Ribble Canoe Club's first community outreach initiatives, and they hope it will be the first of many. Engaging with the community in this way aligns with their broader goal of making kayaking accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of age or ability.