REVEALED: The staggering number of wildfires across Lancashire in 2018

California, Greece, Spain - even Scandinavia.
It appears major parts of the world are on fire.
Global heatwaves have seen blazes tear through communities - and the UK has not escaped the worst.
The Winter Hill fire in Chorley took hundreds of man hours to put out while a nature reserve on the dunes in St Annes was ravaged by flames.
The number of fires in Lancashire in the last five years have been released publicly for the first time.
::Lancashire overall
May - July 2014 - 156
May - July 2015 - 117
May - July 2016 - 181
May - July 2017 -175
May - July 2018 - 535
Accidental 122
Deliberate - others property 95
Deliberate - own property 17
Deliberate - unknown owner 138
Not known 163
Canal/riverbank vegetation 21
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 154
Heathland or moorland 22
Hedge 19
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 44
Railway trackside vegetation 8
Roadside vegetation 71
Scrub land 84
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 7
Standing crop 1
Straw/stubble burning 5
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 79
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 13
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 7
::Preston
May - July 14 - 28
May - July 15 - 9
May - July 16 - 14
May - July 17 - 26
May - July 18 - 60
Accidental 14
Deliberate - others property 7
Deliberate - own property 0
Deliberate - unknown owner 15
Not known 24
Canal/riverbank vegetation 2
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 24
Heathland or moorland 0
Hedge 1
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 4
Railway trackside vegetation 1
Roadside vegetation 8
Scrub land 12
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0
Standing crop 0
Straw/stubble burning 0
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 7
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0
::Wyre
May - July 14 - 9
May - July 15 - 5
May - July 16 - 2
May - July 17 - 11
May - July 18 - 10
Accidental 6
Deliberate - others property 1
Deliberate - own property 1
Deliberate - unknown owner 0
Not known 2
Canal/riverbank vegetation 1
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 1
Heathland or moorland 0
Hedge 1
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1
Railway trackside vegetation 0
Roadside vegetation 1
Scrub land 1
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 4
Standing crop 0
Straw/stubble burning 0
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 0
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0
::Ribble Valley
May - July 14 - 6
May - July 15 - 2
May - July 16 - 6
May - July 17 - 5
May - July 18 - 14
Accidental 10
Deliberate - others property 0
eliberate - own property 0
Deliberate - unknown owner 1
Not known 3
Canal/riverbank vegetation 1
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4
Heathland or moorland 4
Hedge 1
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1
Railway trackside vegetation 0
Roadside vegetation 0
Scrub land 0
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0
Standing crop 0
Straw/stubble burning 0
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 1
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 1
::Lancaster
May - July 14 - 11
May - July 15 - 10
May - July 16 - 28
May - July 17 - 9
May - July 18 - 35
Accidental 9
Deliberate - others property 2
Deliberate - own property 1
Deliberate - unknown owner 13
Not known 10
Canal/riverbank vegetation 6
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4
Heathland or moorland 2
Hedge 1
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1
Railway trackside vegetation 0
Roadside vegetation 11
Scrub land 6
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0
Standing crop 0
Straw/stubble burning 0
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 3
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0
::Fylde
May - July 2014 - 2
May - July 2015 - 5
May - July 2016 - 5
May - July 2017 - 2
May - July 2018 - 17
Accidental 10
Deliberate - others property 2
Deliberate - own property 4
Deliberate - unknown owner 1
Not known 0
Canal/riverbank vegetation 0
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4
Heathland or moorland 1
Hedge 2
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 4
Railway trackside vegetation 0
Roadside vegetation 2
Scrub land 0
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 1
Standing crop 1
Straw/stubble burning 1
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 1
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0
::South Ribble
May - July 14 - 12
May - July 15 - 8
May - July 16 - 12
May - July 17 - 4
May - July 18 - 25
Accidental 10
Deliberate - others property 2
Deliberate - own property 0
Deliberate - unknown owner 7
Not known 6
::West Lancashire
May - July 14 - 11
May - July 15 - 13
May - July 16 - 13
May - July 17 - 27
May - July 18 - 75
Accidental 8
Deliberate - others property 18
Deliberate - own property 2
Deliberate - unknown owner 20
Not known 27
Canal/riverbank vegetation 0
Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 21
Heathland or moorland 0
Hedge 1
Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1
Railway trackside vegetation 0
Roadside vegetation 20
Scrub land 7
Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 1
Standing crop 0
Straw/stubble burning 1
Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 21
Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1
Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 1