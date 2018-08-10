REVEALED: The staggering number of wildfires across Lancashire in 2018

Have your say

California, Greece, Spain - even Scandinavia.

It appears major parts of the world are on fire.

Firefighters tackle the Winter Hill wildfires

Global heatwaves have seen blazes tear through communities - and the UK has not escaped the worst.

The Winter Hill fire in Chorley took hundreds of man hours to put out while a nature reserve on the dunes in St Annes was ravaged by flames.

The number of fires in Lancashire in the last five years have been released publicly for the first time.

::Lancashire overall

May - July 2014 - 156

May - July 2015 - 117

May - July 2016 - 181

May - July 2017 -175

May - July 2018 - 535

Accidental 122

Deliberate - others property 95

Deliberate - own property 17

Deliberate - unknown owner 138

Not known 163

Canal/riverbank vegetation 21

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 154

Heathland or moorland 22

Hedge 19

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 44

Railway trackside vegetation 8

Roadside vegetation 71

Scrub land 84

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 7

Standing crop 1

Straw/stubble burning 5

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 79

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 13

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 7

::Preston

May - July 14 - 28

May - July 15 - 9

May - July 16 - 14

May - July 17 - 26

May - July 18 - 60

Accidental 14

Deliberate - others property 7

Deliberate - own property 0

Deliberate - unknown owner 15

Not known 24

Canal/riverbank vegetation 2

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 24

Heathland or moorland 0

Hedge 1

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 4

Railway trackside vegetation 1

Roadside vegetation 8

Scrub land 12

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 0

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 7

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0

::Wyre

May - July 14 - 9

May - July 15 - 5

May - July 16 - 2

May - July 17 - 11

May - July 18 - 10

Accidental 6

Deliberate - others property 1

Deliberate - own property 1

Deliberate - unknown owner 0

Not known 2

Canal/riverbank vegetation 1

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 1

Heathland or moorland 0

Hedge 1

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 1

Scrub land 1

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 4

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 0

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 0

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0

::Ribble Valley

May - July 14 - 6

May - July 15 - 2

May - July 16 - 6

May - July 17 - 5

May - July 18 - 14

Accidental 10

Deliberate - others property 0

eliberate - own property 0

Deliberate - unknown owner 1

Not known 3

Canal/riverbank vegetation 1

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4

Heathland or moorland 4

Hedge 1

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 0

Scrub land 0

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 0

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 1

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 1

::Lancaster

May - July 14 - 11

May - July 15 - 10

May - July 16 - 28

May - July 17 - 9

May - July 18 - 35

Accidental 9

Deliberate - others property 2

Deliberate - own property 1

Deliberate - unknown owner 13

Not known 10

Canal/riverbank vegetation 6

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4

Heathland or moorland 2

Hedge 1

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 11

Scrub land 6

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 0

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 3

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0

::Fylde

May - July 2014 - 2

May - July 2015 - 5

May - July 2016 - 5

May - July 2017 - 2

May - July 2018 - 17

Accidental 10

Deliberate - others property 2

Deliberate - own property 4

Deliberate - unknown owner 1

Not known 0

Canal/riverbank vegetation 0

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4

Heathland or moorland 1

Hedge 2

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 4

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 2

Scrub land 0

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 1

Standing crop 1

Straw/stubble burning 1

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 1

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0

::South Ribble

May - July 14 - 12

May - July 15 - 8

May - July 16 - 12

May - July 17 - 4

May - July 18 - 25

Accidental 10

Deliberate - others property 2

Deliberate - own property 0

Deliberate - unknown owner 7

Not known 6

::West Lancashire

May - July 14 - 11

May - July 15 - 13

May - July 16 - 13

May - July 17 - 27

May - July 18 - 75

Accidental 8

Deliberate - others property 18

Deliberate - own property 2

Deliberate - unknown owner 20

Not known 27

Canal/riverbank vegetation 0

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 21

Heathland or moorland 0

Hedge 1

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 20

Scrub land 7

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 1

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 1

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 21

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 1

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 1