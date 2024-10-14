Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire football club has lost its appeal over the refusal of backdated planning permission for its new hospitality suite and supporters bar.

Accrington Stanley must now work with Hyndburn Council to avoid having to knock down and reconstruct the complex containing its 1968 Lounge and Coley’s bar.

What is the history of Accrington Stanley’s controversial new complex?

In 2020 the club was given planning permission by Hyndburn Council for the demolition of an existing building and redevelop its South Stand with a new one containing the two hospitality venues at its Crown Ground, also known as the Wham Stadium, in Livingstone Road.

But in 2022 the council discovered the new complex had not been built in accordance with the previous approval and issued a noise abatement order in December leading to club owner Andy Holt handing his freedom of the borough medal back.

The club then submitted a new backdated application to ‘regularise’ the situation which the authority’s planning committee turned down in January largely on noise grounds.

Stanley then appealed that refusal to the Planning Inspectorate due to fears the decision could ultimately lead to the new hospitality complex having to be knocked down and rebuilt.

Now government inspector M Clowes has turned down the appeal.

What did the inspector say following the appeal?

The judgement says: “The council advises that the development was found to not be in accordance with the approved plans.

“Specifically, the council advise that the roof construction was not built to the noise reducing specification set out within the noise assessment submitted.

“In addition, the floor area as built now solely provides for hospitality enabling a significant increase in the number of patrons it can accommodate.

“As well as offering pre and post-match hospitality, the venues offer live music, themed nights, as well as private parties and weddings.

“It is these event uses, outside of match days, that would continue late into the evening.

“The development would result in significant injurious harm to the living conditions of neighbouring residents, with particular regard to noise and disturbance.

“This would not be outweighed by the moderate economic and employment benefits of the proposal.”

What has Accrington Stanley said?

Accrington Stanley’s commercial director Warren Eastham said: “The appeal was refused due to the fact we had the noise abatement notices still in place.

“We were unable to satisfy the planning inspectorate regarding the planning and noise issues.

“We are working with the council planning an environmental health teams on a solution to mitigate the noise issue and satisfy the planning requirements in a new application.”

What has the council said?

Hyndburn Council’s leisure boss Cllr Kimberley Whitehead said: “The Planning Inspectorate have made the decision to dismiss the planning appeal mainly due to noise related issues noted in the original refusal.

“There therefore remains the requirement for the applicant to regularise the development.

“Accrington Stanley Football Club is an asset to the borough and we want to continue our excellent working relationship with them.

“The noise abatement notice is still in place and officers are working with the club on the implementation of their noise management plan to reduce noise nuisance complaints as much as possible.

“We want to work with the club and the residents to find an amicable solution for all parties.”