Planners have turned down a Blackpool restaurant's bid to keep its glazed extension, saying it conflicts with policies designed to protect the character of the Promenade.

The Eating Inn Steakhouse in South Shore had hoped its revised application would appease town hall planners who had already refused a previous scheme for the venue.

The Eating Inn showing the glazed dining area | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The retrospective application for the development, which was built to enable the business to continue trading during Covid, said improvements had been made to the glazed dining area including creating a more solid roof.

But the scheme has been refused by Blackpool Council using delegated powers which means it did not have to go before members of the Planning Committee.

A report setting out the decision says the extension represented 'piecemeal development' and "would project significantly beyond the established building line formed by the rest of the properties in the row. "

The report adds: "This significant projection would not only make the property appear out of place amongst the neighbouring properties in the terrace but also has a detrimental impact on strategic views along the Promenade and seafront.

"It is not considered that changing the materials of the roofing mitigates this impact as a shift from transparent to solid materials would increase visual impact."

Planners also warn that approving the scheme would have made it more difficult for the council to resist similar piecemeal development in future along the seafront.

Their report says: "This would conflict with policies intended to protect the appearance and character of the Promenade and lead to a significant cumulative detrimental impact on one of the town’s most important frontages."

The application on behalf of the Eating Inn, which is located on the Promenade between Waterloo Road and Rawcliffe Street, had said the aim was to provide "a high quality improvement to an existing building frontage."

Documents submitted to the council added: "Great expense has gone into creating a simplistic and modern glazed extension that enhances the corporate identity of the business and increases ‘kerb appeal’ to passing trade, which makes up around 90 per cent of the business’ turnover."

The ruling comes after the owner of The Deacon pub in Lytham was this month fined £50,000 for building an enclosed canopy extension facing the town square and failing to comply with an enforcement notice from Fylde Council.