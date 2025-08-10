1 . Unit 10, Iron Business Park, Blackburn

BBN Leisure Limited, trading as Nexo Padel, has applied for planning permission to turn Unit 10 at the Iron Business Park off Great Bolton Street into an indoor sports and health hub. The new 24-hour centre would have eight courts for the fast-growing sport, a mixture of tennis and squash, plus a prayer room and café. The scheme promises new jobs – two front-of-house staff, three to four qualified coaches and personal trainers, one court technician, one café team member and several self-employed Pilates instructors. Photo: x