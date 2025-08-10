There’s plans to demolish an old pub, build new student accomodation and even open a new pharmacy and opticians.
1. Unit 10, Iron Business Park, Blackburn
BBN Leisure Limited, trading as Nexo Padel, has applied for planning permission to turn Unit 10 at the Iron Business Park off Great Bolton Street into an indoor sports and health hub.
The new 24-hour centre would have eight courts for the fast-growing sport, a mixture of tennis and squash, plus a prayer room and café.
The scheme promises new jobs – two front-of-house staff, three to four qualified coaches and personal trainers, one court technician, one café team member and several self-employed Pilates instructors. Photo: x
2. Former HSS Hire, Whalley Banks, Blackburn
Plans have been lodged to change the use of this property from a retail shop to a pharmacy and opticians. The applicant also wants to regularise the front and rear elevations including the proposed car park layout | Google
3. Waterside, St James Court West, Accrington
Plans have been submitted to replace the existing render and timber cladding at this apartment development with non-combustible materials of a similar appearance. | Rightmove/Ascend Photo: Rightmove/Ascend
4. Bright Futures Day Nursery, Edmondson Street, Barnoldswick
Bosses at this children's nursery have been awarded a grant by Lancashire County Council to provide additional nursery spaces - and now want to build a single storey extension, so space for eight more children aged 0-2 can attend. | Google
