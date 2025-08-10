An array of planning applications have been made across East Lancashire in the past week.placeholder image
By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Dozens of new planning applications have been validated across East Lancashire in the past week.

There’s plans to demolish an old pub, build new student accomodation and even open a new pharmacy and opticians.

To find out more about what’s planned near you, check out the pages below.

BBN Leisure Limited, trading as Nexo Padel, has applied for planning permission to turn Unit 10 at the Iron Business Park off Great Bolton Street into an indoor sports and health hub. The new 24-hour centre would have eight courts for the fast-growing sport, a mixture of tennis and squash, plus a prayer room and café. The scheme promises new jobs – two front-of-house staff, three to four qualified coaches and personal trainers, one court technician, one café team member and several self-employed Pilates instructors.

1. Unit 10, Iron Business Park, Blackburn

BBN Leisure Limited, trading as Nexo Padel, has applied for planning permission to turn Unit 10 at the Iron Business Park off Great Bolton Street into an indoor sports and health hub. The new 24-hour centre would have eight courts for the fast-growing sport, a mixture of tennis and squash, plus a prayer room and café. The scheme promises new jobs – two front-of-house staff, three to four qualified coaches and personal trainers, one court technician, one café team member and several self-employed Pilates instructors. Photo: x

Plans have been lodged to change the use of this property from a retail shop to a pharmacy and opticians. The applicant also wants to regularise the front and rear elevations including the proposed car park layout

2. Former HSS Hire, Whalley Banks, Blackburn

Plans have been lodged to change the use of this property from a retail shop to a pharmacy and opticians. The applicant also wants to regularise the front and rear elevations including the proposed car park layout | Google

Plans have been submitted to replace the existing render and timber cladding at this apartment development with non-combustible materials of a similar appearance.

3. Waterside, St James Court West, Accrington

Plans have been submitted to replace the existing render and timber cladding at this apartment development with non-combustible materials of a similar appearance. | Rightmove/Ascend Photo: Rightmove/Ascend

Bosses at this children's nursery have been awarded a grant by Lancashire County Council to provide additional nursery spaces - and now want to build a single storey extension, so space for eight more children aged 0-2 can attend.

4. Bright Futures Day Nursery, Edmondson Street, Barnoldswick

Bosses at this children's nursery have been awarded a grant by Lancashire County Council to provide additional nursery spaces - and now want to build a single storey extension, so space for eight more children aged 0-2 can attend. | Google

