A second by-election is looming in Blackpool following the resignation of a Conservative councillor.

Tony Warne, who has represented Bispham since his election at the May 2023 local elections, has stepped down from the role due to other work commitments.

He took the decision with immediate effect following a change in his employment circumstances having become a chair of an NHS Trust. Mr Warne is a retired professor in mental health and became the chair of the Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Trust in January of this year.

Coun Paul Galley, Blackpool Conservative group leader, said: "I would like to thank Tony for his work in Bispham and Blackpool, providing some key interventions in supporting mental health and public health policy in Blackpool.

"He is a great person who has dedicated his life to public health in the UK and I know he will be missed. We wish him all the very best in his work supporting the NHS."

It means a by-election will need to be held in Bispham, where the other seat is held by Conservative councillor Paul Wilshaw, but this is not expected to be called until after the by-election in Marton ward on Thursday, October 3.

It was called following the resignation of former councillor Sarah Smith following her election as Labour MP for Hyndburn at the July 4 General Election.

Six candidates are contesting the Marton seat - Sam Benson (Labour); Bill Greene (Liberal Democrats); Neil Harvey (Conservative Party); Jim O'Neill (Reform UK); Andrew Stansfield (Independent) and Ben Thomas (Green Party).