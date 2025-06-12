Breaking
Residents urged to avoid Freckleton Street in Kirkham after crash closes road
Residents have been urged to avoid a road in Kirkham following a crash.
The collision occurred on Freckleton Street this afternoon, closing the road in two places.
The road was shut between Carr Road and Old Row as well as Poulton Street and Preston Street.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking you to avoid the area whilst enquiries are being conducted.”
The closure caused delays in the area, with heavy traffic building on the A583 Kirkham Bypass.
More to follow...
