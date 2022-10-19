Residents spot police helicopter hovering near Chorley as officers block Holt Lane
Holt Lane was blocked by police as emergency services responded to an incident in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 4:45pm
Residents first spotted the police helicopter hovering near Fir Tree Grove in Clayton-le-Woods at around 3.50pm on Wednesday (October 19).
Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were also spotted in the area, with police later blocking Holt Lane at the junction with Sandy Lane.
The nature of the incident is not yet known, but it is believed to involve Denham Hill Quarry.
Most Popular
Read More
Read MoreHere’s why a brand new BMW M3 and a Lamborghini were seized by Lancashire Road P...
Lancashire Police and LFRS have been approached for more information.