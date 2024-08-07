Residents of East Lancashire town invited to have their say on £300k Masterplan - here’s where
A draft Masterplan for a small town in Rossendale is being shared for public consultation following initial preparatory works.
The Council is inviting residents, visitors, and anyone with an interest in Waterfoot, to help shape the long-term vision.
An online survey will be open throughout summer and an engagement session has been organised to gather crucial feedback for the plan’s development.
The draft plans have been drawn up by Rawtenstall-based landscape architects, Square Yard.
Proposals aim to address Waterfoot’s town centre barriers and opportunities with the aim of increasing the town’s appeal, vibrancy and appearance for residents and visitors.
The Council is encouraging those who live, work, or shop in the area to provide their feedback via an online survey.
The survey will be open from Monday, August 5, until Friday, September 6. The plans and survey can be viewed here.
Members of the public are also invited to an engagement session on Wednesday, August 14, to discuss the plans, make comments and speak with the Council’s Economic Development Team about the regeneration of Waterfoot.
The ‘drop-in’ will run from 4pm to 6pm at the Waterfoot Lamppost (Waterfoot Old Library).
Leader of the Council Alyson Barnes is encouraging as many people as possible to have their say.
She said: “We are excited to share the draft plans for Waterfoot’s development, and we invite people to get involved with the process.
“Their insights, ideas, and feedback are invaluable and we want to ensure that our vision reflects the unique needs and aspirations of our community.
“Together, we can shape a vibrant and thriving town centre that people are proud to live, work and invest in.”
During 2023, the Council received £300,000 UK Shared Prosperity funding for the development of the area and future plans may be developed through the £20 million Long- Term Plan for Towns funding.
The Council’s long-term vision for Waterfoot aims to develop the area into an ‘arts town’ and a base destination for the outdoors.
Additional information on the activities in Waterfoot can be found here.
