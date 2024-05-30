Residents in shock after bedroom firetears through home on Shelley Road in Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Homeowners on a street in Preston were in shock after a fire broke out in a property early this morning.
At 7:32am three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called out to the incident on Shelley Road.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A firefighter who was at the scene said: “The fire began in the upstairs bedroom of the property and was contained in the bedroom yet did cause some damage to a neighbouring property.
“There were no injuries but there was significant damage within the bedroom so two crews have been at the scene since the morning carrying out the relevant safety checks.”
Despite the blaze being contained, the public were urged by Lancashire Fire and Rescue to steer clear of the road for their own safety.
Nearby residents spoke about their shock to see the three fire engines and their initial concern that the fire may spread further.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
One local woman said: “I could smell smoke coming from a few doors down when I woke up in the morning and then saw a group of firefighters outside.
“I was in shock at first and was worried for the owners of the property as the fire could’ve got a lot worse if it weren’t for the speed of the fire service.”
The cause of the fire is unknown with the owner of the property explaining how they don’t have any idea on what could’ve started the blaze.
Further investigations into the cause of the fire are currently ongoing by the authorities.
A male neighbour said: “I’m just glad everyone is alright because when I first saw the fire engines I assumed the worst.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.