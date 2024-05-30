Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents described their concerns of how a fire which spread to a neighbouring property could spread further ahead of firefighters arriving to put it out.

Homeowners on a street in Preston were in shock after a fire broke out in a property early this morning.

At 7:32am three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called out to the incident on Shelley Road.

A firefighter who was at the scene said: “The fire began in the upstairs bedroom of the property and was contained in the bedroom yet did cause some damage to a neighbouring property.

“There were no injuries but there was significant damage within the bedroom so two crews have been at the scene since the morning carrying out the relevant safety checks.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were quickly on hand to attend the scene.

Despite the blaze being contained, the public were urged by Lancashire Fire and Rescue to steer clear of the road for their own safety.

Nearby residents spoke about their shock to see the three fire engines and their initial concern that the fire may spread further.

One local woman said: “I could smell smoke coming from a few doors down when I woke up in the morning and then saw a group of firefighters outside.

“I was in shock at first and was worried for the owners of the property as the fire could’ve got a lot worse if it weren’t for the speed of the fire service.”

The property in which the fire started on Shelley Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown with the owner of the property explaining how they don’t have any idea on what could’ve started the blaze.

Further investigations into the cause of the fire are currently ongoing by the authorities.