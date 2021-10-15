Residents evacuated after suspected gas explosion in Clayton-le-Woods

Officers were called to reports a house had collapsed in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.30pm today (October 15).

Paramedics and fire crews have been working alongside police following the suspected gas explosion.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.

"Road closures have been put in place and people are being advised to avoid the area."

Six fire engines, the urban search and rescue team and an aerial ladder platform attended the scene following the incident.

Nearby residents were also advised to close their windows and doors to avoid being affected by any smoke.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "Our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is currently on the scene, along with a MERIT doctor, an ambulance and an operational commander."

No details have been released about any injuries.

