Residents have been encouraged to report suspicious activity following a series of vehicle thefts on the Fylde coast.

Police today said they were investigating a series of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts within the Fylde area.

The vehicles being targeted were mainly Porsche, Land Rovers and Range Rovers.

Officers added the offences were happening overnight, usually in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are conducting enquiries in order to identify the offenders involved, as well as increasing our visibility overnight and carrying out frequent stop checks of vehicles in the areas.

“If you see anything suspicious ongoing, we encourage you to report this as an emergency via 999.”

Residents were also advised to make sure their vehicles were locked overnight and parked in a secure garage if possible.

Police also urged the public to check their CCTV and Ring doorbells were charged and in working order at all times.

“We would also encourage you to place your car keys in a faraday box which can prevent the signals from being transmitted and use a steering wheel lock,” the spokesman added.

If you have any information or CCTV footage which you believe may help police with their investigation, email [email protected]