Water levels in reservoirs are falling dramatically as the UK experiences its driest start to a year since 1956.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the North West of England, reservoir levels sit at just 69 per cent full – compared to more than 90 per cent at this time last year, according to one water company.

Over the past week, the Environment Agency reported just 2mm of rain across North East, Central, and East England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

View of Wayoh Reservoir near Edgworth, Lancashire, where levels are well below the yearly average due to a prolonged dry spell | Phil Taylor / SWNS

Rainfall dropped to less than 1mm across the rest of the country.

This contrasts sharply with three weeks ago when rainfall ranged from 6mm to 37mm.

It comes as temperatures reached 27.4C in Blackpool on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”

Wayoh Reservoir near Bolton, Greater Manchester, has been heavily affected, with residents being urged to use water wisely following the unusual drop.

One visitor to the beauty spot said: “I’ve seen the Wayoh Reservoir far more dry but it's unusual this early in the year.”

United Utilities has asked locals to “help use water wisely” while it works to make the “very best use of its water resources”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, each person uses around 140 litres of water per day.

Matt Hemmings, Chief Operating Officer at United Utilities, said the company is currently investing in pipe upgrades to reduce leakage and “safeguard supplies over the long-term”.

In the North West of England, reservoir levels sit at just 69 per cent full – compared to more than 90 per cent at this time last year | Phil Taylor / SWNS

He said: “We have ramped up our operations as this dry spell continues to manage water resources and get water to where it is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With local reservoir levels lower than we would expect for the time of the year we can all play our part to make sure there’s enough water for people, wildlife, and the environment."

Other affected reservoirs include Haweswater and Thirlmere in the Lake District, currently at 59 per cent compared to 95 per cent last year – a 36 per cent decrease.