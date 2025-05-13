Reservoir levels plummet 20% below yearly average as temperatures hit 27C in Lancashire
In the North West of England, reservoir levels sit at just 69 per cent full – compared to more than 90 per cent at this time last year, according to one water company.
Over the past week, the Environment Agency reported just 2mm of rain across North East, Central, and East England.
Rainfall dropped to less than 1mm across the rest of the country.
This contrasts sharply with three weeks ago when rainfall ranged from 6mm to 37mm.
It comes as temperatures reached 27.4C in Blackpool on Monday afternoon.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”
Wayoh Reservoir near Bolton, Greater Manchester, has been heavily affected, with residents being urged to use water wisely following the unusual drop.
One visitor to the beauty spot said: “I’ve seen the Wayoh Reservoir far more dry but it's unusual this early in the year.”
United Utilities has asked locals to “help use water wisely” while it works to make the “very best use of its water resources”.
On average, each person uses around 140 litres of water per day.
Matt Hemmings, Chief Operating Officer at United Utilities, said the company is currently investing in pipe upgrades to reduce leakage and “safeguard supplies over the long-term”.
He said: “We have ramped up our operations as this dry spell continues to manage water resources and get water to where it is needed.
“With local reservoir levels lower than we would expect for the time of the year we can all play our part to make sure there’s enough water for people, wildlife, and the environment."
Other affected reservoirs include Haweswater and Thirlmere in the Lake District, currently at 59 per cent compared to 95 per cent last year – a 36 per cent decrease.