Rescue operation after swan gets feet stuck in canal

A rescue operation was launched in at Garstang Marina after a swan got its feet stuck in a canal, say fire services.

Two fire engines from Garstang and Lancaster were called out after a member of the public spotted the swan struggling at the side of a marina near Nateby Road at around 4.30pm on December 12.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We received a call from a member of the public to report that a swan had got its legs stuck in water that had frozen over its feet at the side of the marina.

"When we arrived we requested support from the RSPCA. Firefighters then made their way into the water using swift water rescue equipment and a sled.

"The swan was successfully released from the water."

RSPCA officers checked the swan which is not believed to have been seriously injured by its ordeal.