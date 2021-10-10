Rescue mission launched to save man bitten by a dog on Pendle Hill

Members of Rossendale and Pendle Moutain Rescue were contacted by ambulance crews after a multiple dog fight resulted in an injured person and a seriously injured dog.

The team was deployed alongside police officers yesterday just after 5-30pm.

The casualty was given pain relief and treated at the scene for the bite wounds, before being taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for RPMR said: "Yesterday evening (17:32 9/10/21) the team were contacted by the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust with regards to an injured person on Pendle Hill who had been bitten by a dog. It was believed there had been multiple dogs fighting, resulting in both the casualty’s injury and potentially having killed another dog on the hill.

"The team was deployed and arrived at Pendle Hill alongside police officers. The casualty was given pain relief and treated for several bite wounds, as well as a heated blanket and cas bag to try to keep them warm, before being transported to Blackburn Hospital for further medical attention.

"Once the casualty was dealt with and on route to the hospital, team members diverted attention to recovering the other dog. However, as they started to ascend the hill they were met at one of the gates by a dog, clearly injured, but defiantly alive! The animal was taken down to its owner who took it on to seek further veterinary care.

"As a team we are very aware that this is an emotive topic, both for people to read as well as for our team members involved; for this reason, can we remind people to please keep comments positive!