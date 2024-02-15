Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You may have heard of the latest burger from McDonald's - or possibly not.

I confess I didn't know they had a new burger out until I was asked to try it - and be filmed munching it!

This new item on the menu is called the McSpicy X Frank's RedHot burger, a variation on a previous one which seemed to prove popular enough.

The big thing about this burger is that it comes with the big swinging reputation of being hot - as in spicy, obviously.

How hot is it?

So how hot is it - a burning-in-the-mouth, red-faced and watering eye kind of hot, accompanied by an unflattering runny nose - or a mere, midly warm, so-what sort of letdown kind of hot?

On offer is crispy-coated chicken, fiery jalapenos, melting cheese, and Frank's RedHot Mayo on a sesame seed bun - and lettuce.

Not a big fan of lettuce, I always find it gets in the way and brings an unwanted element of green blandness to proceedings.

For me, lettuce is the unwelcome scourge of the Big Mac!

With this burger I can tolerate it, I suppose - the chicken is nice enough, the cheese is a bonus and the jalapenos add a bit of a kick.

If that was all it had, I'd definitely stick to the Quarterpounder with cheese every time and give it a miss from here onwards.

But the big selling point is the Frank's RedHot mayo.

It's fabulous - it's creamy and brimming with flavour and fully compliments the rest of the burger.

It's reasonably hot - not hot enough to bring you out in a strawberry-faced sweat, but pleasantly spicy.

The killer win is that flavour.

I'll still say my burger of choice - at McDonald's anyway - is the Quarterpounder with cheese. I've never really cared much for chicken burgers.

But this particular one is a burger I would go back to - just because of Frank!

It's certainly worth trying if you happen to be visiting a McDonald's any time soon.