With many people struggling to get on the property ladder and renting costs on the rise we have compiled a list on your rights as part of Project Peter Pan, a National World campaign to listen to young people at the brunt of the cost of living crisis and unable to get on the property ladder.

Tenants in privately rented properties have several rights to cover themselves from unfair evictions, rent increases and more - but what are they? Propertymark has issued up some advice.

Renting in Lancashire? Know your rights!

Can I challenge high rent increases?

You have the right to challenge rent increases that you feel are unfair, the process is slightly different depending on where in the UK you live. To prevent unfair rent increases, landlords must abide by the following rules:

They must notify you before they increase the rent.

The rent increase must be fair (i.e. on a similar level to average rents locally).

They must give you at least six months’ notice or one month if you are on a periodic tenancy.

If you feel the rent increase is unfair, you should first speak to your landlord or managing agent and try to come to an agreement. If you cannot agree, you can ask a tribunal to decide for you. Visit the Citizens Advice website for more information.

What should I have as part of my tenancy?

As a tenant you are entitled by law to specific information about your tenancy. Make sure you are given:

A copy of the gas safety certificate (if the property has gas).

A copy of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

The Government’s How to Rent guide (England only).

Local authority licence (if the property is subject to a landlord licensing scheme).

How can I ensure my deposit is protected?

The UK Government introduced measures to make sure tenancy deposits are protected whilst they are with the landlord or letting agent.

Under an Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) your deposit must be protected by law in one of three Government-authorised TDP schemes. The landlord or letting agent must do this within a given timeframe and issue you the deposit scheme's prescribed information and supporting leaflet/document.

Landlords who don't protect your deposit can be ordered by the courts to pay you between one and three times the deposit amount. Contact the three deposit schemes to be sure that your deposit has not been protected. If that is the case, you can apply to the local county court for compensation.

How do I go about getting my deposit back? Leaving a property untidy or dirty at the end of your tenancy is the most common deposit dispute and can result in heavy deductions. Be sure to do a thorough clean before you leave, this includes windows, fridge, freezer, cooker and around the seals of the bathroom. Don’t forget about the garden if you have one and get rid of excess rubbish too if it won't fit in the bins.

Electrical safety

Landlords have a legal duty to ensure that any electrical items provided in a rental property are safe throughout a tenancy. As well as all appliances, landlords must also ensure all electrical systems such as sockets, switches and light fittings are safe.

In England, all fixed electrical cables and equipment will need to be inspected and tested by a qualified person in accordance with the 18th edition of the wiring regulations.

This includes appliances that are fixed directly to the electrical supply, such as showers or fitted kitchen appliances. Once a qualified person has carried out their inspection and tests, they will provide an Electrical Installation Safety Report to the landlord or letting agent. A copy of this report must then be:

Supplied to each existing tenant of the property within 28 days of the inspection and test.

Supplied to any new tenant before they move in.

The most recent report also needs to be supplied to any prospective tenant within 28 days of receiving the request.

How do I complain?

When tenants feel as though the conduct and service of an agent/ the condition of a property is not up to scratch, they should first, as with any complaint, contact them directly about the problem.

This gives the agent a chance to put the situation right and is the fastest route to getting your complaint solved. All agencies must provide a complaints procedure for their business by law, ask them for a copy directly if you cannot find it on their website.

It's best to put your complaint in writing and you should receive a response within 15 days. Keep copies of any correspondence and ask them to confirm:

Who is handling your complaint.

What they propose to do to resolve it.

How long it will take to resolve.

It is a legal requirement for property agents to belong to a Government-approved independent redress scheme.

There are two schemes to look out for: The Property Ombudsman (TPO) and Property Redress Scheme (PRS) and most agents display which one they belong to on their website.

If your complaint has not been resolved by the agent, having been given a reasonable time to do so, then you should contact the redress scheme.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark comments: “It’s crucial that tenants understand their rights when renting a privately rented property from a landlord whether that be through the landlord themselves or via a letting agent. Regardless of who you’re in communication with as a tenant, the same rules apply and all legislation in place protects you from poor-quality homes or rogue operations.