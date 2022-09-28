Renewed appeal launched to find missing Carlisle boy Peter Thompson, 15, who has links to Blackpool and Preston
A renewed appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy from Carlisle who may have travelled to Preston and Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:34 pm
Peter Thompson was last seen on Monday afternoon (September 26).
Officers said the 15-year-old may have travelled to Blackpool and Preston via train.
“If Peter sees this appeal himself, he is asked to contact officers on the same number,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police added.
Most Popular
Peter is described as 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build, with short, brown hair.
Read More
Read MoreTerrifying footage of car careering out of control and smashing into Wigan garde...
He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a navy blue top and grey Nike trainers.
If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.