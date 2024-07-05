Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A renewed appeal has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital almost two weeks ago.

Michael Tomlinson was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday, June 22.

The 46-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and a dark full beard.

Missing Michael Tomlinson was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital on June 22 (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

He was last seen wearing grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with a green tick, black and grey joggers which may be ripped, a grey top with white writing, a grey hoodie, and a black baseball cap with a Yankee sign.

Michael, who walks using a crutch, was also carrying a large black and red rucksack.

He has links to Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Nottingham.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.