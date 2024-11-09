Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities across Preston, Leyland and Chorley will be paying their respects this Remembrance Sunday to those lost in times of war.

Members of the public will attend, in addition to serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans’ groups and youth organisations.

Here are the times of the ceremonies taking place.

Preston

Sunday, 10 November at the Flag Market| from 10.30am to 12.30pm

This year's Remembrance Sunday Parade will begin at 10:30am with the procession starting at the Bus Station and finishing on the Flag Market, for the Remembrance Service at 10:50am.

Due to a serious illness, Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council, is unable to attend the city's Remembrance Sunday service and commemoration this year.

Councillor Brown said, in a statement: "I deeply regret that unfortunately I will not be able to join you in person to pay my respects. My thoughts will be with everyone as we remember those from our City, Country and Commonwealth who made the ultimate sacrifice whilst protecting our freedom and democracy and pray for a peaceful world in the future."

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Phil Crowe will lead the ceremony and will lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Preston and its residents.

Deputy Leader, Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, alongside other Party Leaders, the Council's Armed Forces Champion, other Members of the Council, the Chief Executive and Chief Officers will also be in attendance.

Chorley

The parade departs from St Thomas’ Road at 10:30am and make its way to Astley Park by turning left into via Market Street and then straight onto Park Road, then left into the park gates for a service at the Cenotaph from approximately.10.45am. Following the service, the parade will return to the Chorley Town Hall by turning right out of the park gates into Park Road, left into Union Street, right into Cleveland Street, right into High Street and right into Market Street where the parade will halt outside the Town Hall.

Leyland

The annual parade which will begin at the Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland from 10:30am, leaving the civic centre and proceeding along Lancastergate, turning right onto Tesco Car Park to the far end and turn towards the Leyland Cross. The parade will halt at the Cenotaph for a short service

.Order of events:10.30am: Parade starts. 11.15am: Church Service, St Andrews Church.12.15am: Parade returns back to the Civic Centre via St Andrews Way.