Last week it was revealed that the charity's metal recycling and waste management businesses had been sold as part of a pre-pack sale.

The new owner is Global Ardour Recycling Ltd, a part of Global Metcorp Limited and Ardour World Limited based at Harrow, Middlesex.

It comes after the two divisions of Recycling Lives went into administration before being purchased by the new owner.

The safeguarding of more than 300 jobs has been hailed as good news - especially at a time when the cost of living continues to rise.

However, the redundancies of 19 staff at Recycling Lives' waste process site at the Red Scar estate left those staff stunned when they were told the news on Tuesday last week (January 16).

Forklift driver Mark Miller, 54, said: "They've not broadcast anything about the redundancies but last Tuesday we went in and they dropped the bomshell.

"None of us were expecting it, it came as a massive shock.

"There were lads who had worked there for around 15 years and some of them were in tears.

"Even the girl from HR who gave us the news was upset."

Mr Miller said most of those laid off were drivers and said he believed between 30 and 40 staff were made redundant.

However, Recycling Lives said the figure was 19.

Ashton man Mr Miller, who had worked at Recycling Lives for two years, also said the 'ROTL' lads - those released on temporary licence from prison and able to work with the charity, were no longer able to do so.

A spokesman for Recycling Lives denied this and reiterated that the Recycling Lives Charity, the Prison Academy programme, was not affected and would continue through Recycling Lives Services and its partnership with the charity.

The sale follows a difficult time for the company in the wake of a devastating fire at its base on Preston’s Rough Hey Industrial Estate on April 23 2022.