Redrow in Preston and Buckshaw Village bakes cakes for Macmillan

With all the cash now counted, charity coffee mornings held across a house builder’s Lancashire division have helped raise more than £700 towards vital cancer support services.

Staff from Redrow held a series of cake sales and coffee mornings, raising £735 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among taking part were staff from Redrow’s divisional headquarters at Buckshaw Village in Chorley, where tables were decked out with decorations, pots of tea and coffee and row after row of cakes, from creamed offerings to pastries and sponges.

Lesley Myers, sales manager for Redrow Homes (Lancashire) and based at Chorley, said the recent coffee mornings had provided a tasty way to raise money for a worthy cause.

“We’re proud to be associated with Macmillan Cancer Support and delighted to raise funds for a charity close to everyone’s hearts through the coffee mornings, which have become an annual event.”

Read more: Preston, Longridge and Grimsargh join in Macmillan Coffee morning