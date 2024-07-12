Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Red Arrows are set to fly over parts of Lancashire prior to England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The iconic red jets will fly over Burscough at around 4.29pm during a performance at the Southport Air Show in Merseyside.

The Red Arrows will then leave Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 7.20pm on Sunday (July 14) to return to their base at RAF Waddington.

At approximately 7.23pm, the aircraft will fly over Appley Bridge, West Lancashire, according to Military Airshows.

They will continue east before reaching Edwinstowe at around 7.37pm.

Arrival at RAF Waddington is scheduled for 7.41pm.

England’s game will kick off at 8pm, just after the Red Arrows fly over the county.

Aviation enthusiasts will also be able to catch a glimpse of the jets as they transit to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Saturday, July 13.

The aircraft are set to soar over Burscough again at 4.59pm.

More information can be found at: https://www.military-airshows.co.uk/press24/redarrowsschedule2024.htm