A reckless e-bike rider who killed an 86-year-old man while showing off on a road in Burnley has been jailed.

Dylan Green, 20, of Helston Close, Burnley, struck “much-loved dad and grandad” Bart O’Hare as he was crossing Accrington Road on March 22, 2024.

Mr O’Hare had been walking to buy fish and chips for his tea when he was hit. He suffered serious injuries and died in hospital nine days later.

Green had been riding a powerful Surron e-bike with a passenger, without wearing a helmet.

The court heard how he was weaving across the road, speeding and performing a wheelie moments before hitting Mr O’Hare - who had looked both ways before beginning to cross the road.

Instead of helping his victim, Green and his passenger fled the scene, picking up the bike and riding off along the pavement. The e-bike has never been recovered.

In a statement read in court, Mr O’Hare’s daughter said: “My dad never spent a night in hospital until that day when his granddaughter took the call.

“We went to the hospital, and we have to live with our final memories remembering him by the injuries you caused.”

“Your selfish attitude was to try and diminish your actions by leaving my dad to suffer so you could get rid of the bike.”

She added: “You have taken the glue to our family, the man in our lives who would guide us whenever we needed.

“He was a man of the community. This is not just our loss, people looked up to my dad.”

Green later told his family what had happened before returning to the scene where he was arrested.

Police investigators found he had been travelling 41 per cent faster than other vehicles on the 30mph road.

Green was later charged with death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst uninsured and death by driving without a driving license.

He was sentenced to eight years and three months in a young offenders’ after appearing at Preston Crown Court today, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing

Green was also banned from driving for 12 years and four months, and received a concurrent sentence of 12 months for a separate drugs offence.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Bart was clearly a much-loved dad and grandad and was well respected in his community.

“Dylan Green rode his e-bike without a care for those around him. He was driving recklessly and showing off, performing a wheelie just before he collided with Bart.

“He didn’t stay at the scene, call for help, or identify himself to police. Instead, he fled in an attempt to cover up his actions.

“Driving in the way Green did is not and never will be acceptable. When the worst-case scenario happens, it leaves behind a wake of devastation to more people than you would imagine.

“My thoughts remain with Bart’s loved ones. No sentence will bring him back, but I hope they can feel some sense of justice today, that the man responsible for his death has been jailed.”