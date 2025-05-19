Weeks after its closure, the former NatWest bank in Cleveleys is being offered for sale.

The branch closed its doors for the last time on April 28 as part of a range of national cut-backs by the bank, leaving Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston as the closest alternatives.

Incensed customers started a petition against the closure - attracting 831 signatures - but to no avail. Now the building in Victoria Square is being offered for £260,000 by Barker Proudlove Ltd.

The former NatWest bank building in Cleveleys | Google

The building offers a total area of 3,846 sqft arranged over two floors and comes with two parking spaces.

The unit occupies prominent position on the corner of Victoria Road West and the A587, opposite a tram stop providing direct access to Blackpool. Nearby shops include Specsavers, William Hill and the Post Office.

The agent states: “The town boasts a strong retail offering, centred around Victoria Road West, where a mix of national and independent retailers can be found. The seafront has undergone significant regeneration, featuring the Cleveleys Promenade and stunning coastal views. The town supports a resident population of approximately 12,000 and benefits from seasonal tourism, particularly during the summer months. “