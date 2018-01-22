Rebecca Ferguson is looking forward to performing in Preston

Singer Rebecca Ferguson can’t wait to have a boogie in Preston.

For other musical event click here: https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on

After a brief break from music, the 31-year-old is ready to belt out her sassy tunes at Preston Guild Hall’s Grand Hall on February 10.

With four albums under her belt and several UK tours, the now confident songstress has come a long way from the shy Liverpudlian who came runner up in the X Factor almost eight years ago.

She admits: “It’s been a whirlwind with ups and downs, some good some bad, but I’m still here ready to go on tour.

“I will be back In the studio as soon as the tour is over and hopefully have another album for the end of the year.”

Rebecca has dropped a few hints about what fans can expect from her show, adding she will be performing her hits from her four albums.

Rebecca Ferguson

She will also be throwing in a couple of surprises, including some Stormzy and Ed Sheeran covers.

She says: “It will be a good night.

“I like to make sure people have fun. If people can come to my show and forget any problems they have, then that’s a job well done.

“I don’t think I have been to Preston, but I’m looking forward to it, my northern fans are always up for a boogie.”

Rebecca adds she will use the time up north to visit her family in nearby Liverpool.

She says: “I’m currently based in London, but I do like to get back to Liverpool as much as possible. It’s always good to see friends and family.”

Rebecca won over audiences back in 2010 with her sultry voice and unassuming personality.

Although she lost out to eventual winner Matt Cardle, she has certainly carved herself a successful career, taking on jazz, dance music and even blues.

Just a year later she co-wrote her debut album Heaven, which sold 128,000 copies in its first week and peaked at No. 3 in the UK Official Charts, making her the fastest-selling debut solo artist of the past decade (2007-2017).

Buzzing from her success she released Freedom, in 2013, and then her third studio album Lady Sings The Blues (covering a number of jazz classics made famous by Billie Holiday), followed.

In 2016 she released Superwoman and is poised to record her fifth album later this year.

She admits: “After the X Factor, I didn’t envisage all of this. It’s all been a blessing. I have travelled all over the world and had the chance to sing with and meet some of my heroes, as well as my fans who make it all possible.”

Rebecca will be at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday February 10.

For tickets, from £24, visit http://www.prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/rebecca-ferguson-plus-guests/