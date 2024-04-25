Ready-to-go Lancashire nursery that taught generations is up for sale

It’s even filled with toys.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
If you’re in the market for a ready-to-go business with bags of history, take a look here.

The now-closed Oscar Bears Children’s Day Nursery in Blackburn Road, Accrington has scope to reopen immediately, and is available for £470,000. Latest documents show that it’s annual turnover in 2021 was £172,534 with a gross profit of £165,857.

The business was was established over 25 years ago and is registered for 70 children from birth to five years and the after school/holiday club is registered for a further 38 children up to 15 years of age.

The closed nursery in AccringtonThe closed nursery in Accrington
The closed nursery in Accrington

Agent Blacks Business Brokers said: “The nursery is very well known in this area and has a strong base of regular customers that would surely return upon re opening. Our client ensured the business retained an excellent reputation and beloved by many.”

Inside, it’s still filled with age-appropriate toys and equipment, and rooms include a secure reception area, dedicated baby room, sensory room, large preschool room, children's toilets and a fully equipped catering kitchen. There is also a store room and wash room. On the first floor is a quiet room, store room, toddler room, a sleep room, children's toilets, staff toilets and bathroom. The business closed last year, with plans entered at that time to convert it into 24 apartments, with some of the units housed within the loft space of the two-storey building.

