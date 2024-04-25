Ready-to-go Lancashire nursery that taught generations is up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re in the market for a ready-to-go business with bags of history, take a look here.

The now-closed Oscar Bears Children’s Day Nursery in Blackburn Road, Accrington has scope to reopen immediately, and is available for £470,000. Latest documents show that it’s annual turnover in 2021 was £172,534 with a gross profit of £165,857.

The business was was established over 25 years ago and is registered for 70 children from birth to five years and the after school/holiday club is registered for a further 38 children up to 15 years of age.

Agent Blacks Business Brokers said: “The nursery is very well known in this area and has a strong base of regular customers that would surely return upon re opening. Our client ensured the business retained an excellent reputation and beloved by many.”