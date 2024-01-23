Rare signed copy of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney's autobiography to be raffled off by charity shop
Those looking to get their hands on the much-coveted copy can enter the raffle now.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A local charity shop in Bamber Bridge is raffling off a rare signed copy of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney's autobiography after the valuable item was donated by a generous local resident.
The book, which was once part of the impressive collection belonging to well-known Bamber Bridge collector Frank Smith, was donated to the St. Catherine's Hospice charity shop on Station Road in Bamber Bridge by Frank's daughter Jacquie.
All those wishing to enter the raffle can do so by purchasing a strip for £1 each or two for £1.50. The winner will be announced following the draw on February 16.