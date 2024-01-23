Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local charity shop in Bamber Bridge is raffling off a rare signed copy of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney's autobiography after the valuable item was donated by a generous local resident.

The book, which was once part of the impressive collection belonging to well-known Bamber Bridge collector Frank Smith, was donated to the St. Catherine's Hospice charity shop on Station Road in Bamber Bridge by Frank's daughter Jacquie.