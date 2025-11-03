The Alston Estate, which lies to the north east of Preston and to the south east of Grimsargh, has gone on the market for £5million.

The estate - currently owned by The Church Commissioners of the Church of England - covers an area of 799.20 acres (323.42 hectares) and includes two let-out working dairy farms, semi-ancient woodland, a frontage to the River Ribble, five residential dwellings and a range of traditional red brick farm buildings with scope for alternative uses.

Agent Fisher German say the estate has “significant reversionary uplift potential” and that it is available as a whole or in up to two lots; Elston New Hall Farm - set in 324.86 acres and Elston Old Hall Farm set in 474.34 acres.

Elston New Hall Farm

This is a fully equipped dairy farm with a principal 4-bedroom house, secondary 3-bedroom farmhouse, traditional red brick farm buildings, modern farm buildings, about 270 acres of permanent pasture and about 46.5 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland. In all about 324.86 acres.

The farmland comprises about 270 acres of permanent pasture in three distinct blocks. The vast majority sits within a ring fence and is easily accessed via internal tracks and gateways and/or from the adjoining highway. The pasture land is classified as Grade 3 and 4 according to Natural England’s Land Classification Maps.

The deciduous woodland comprises about 46.5 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland which is steep in places and comprises a mixture of sycamore, elm, ash and oak trees with other species present.

The woodland habitat has created a wealth of biodiversity with wildflowers and early-purple orchids, and is home to tawny owls, kestrels and roe deer.The woodland is designated as a site of special scientific interest.

Elston Old Hall Farm

This is a fully equipped dairy farm with principal 4-bedroom house, 3-bedroom farmhouse (sublet), 3-bedroom Grade II-listed house (vacant and within tenancy), traditional red brick farm buildings, modern farm buildings, about 385 acres of permanent pasture and about 67.3 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland. In all about 474.34 acres.

The farmland comprises about 385 acres of permanent pasture in a single ring-fenced block. The pasture land is classified as Grade 3 and 4 according to Natural England’s Land Classification Maps.

The land is gently undulating and suited to both livestock grazing and mowing. The woodland comprises about 67.3 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland which is steep in places and comprises a mixture of sycamore, elm, ash and oak trees with other species present.

