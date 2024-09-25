Rainbows forecast for Preston as city gears up for 2024 Pride event celebrating inclusivity
Preston’s annual Pride event is returning for another year celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.
The event will take place on September 28 in the heart of Preston, creating a welcoming safe space for people from all walks of life to celebrate inclusivity and equality. The event will feature live music, drag performances, and local artists, as well as stalls from local organisations, businesses, and charities that all support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Councillor Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “Preston Pride is a cornerstone event for our city, showcasing our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.
“It is vital that we continue to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, not just during Pride but every day of the year. Preston Pride is an opportunity for us all to stand together, demonstrate our solidarity, and foster a city where everyone feels welcome and valued.
“I encourage everyone in Preston and beyond to join us for this important day and feel welcome to show our solidarity.”
There will be road closures in Preston between 10:15am -11:15am for the Pride Parade which will begin at Kendal Street on the city’s Adelphi Square at the University of Central Lancashire campus and the runs down to Friargate to the Flag Market.
The Preston Pride event also acts as a big platform to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community to encourage dialogue and education. Work is already under way to make sure the large crowd that the event has attracted in recent years is accommodated and safe.
