Railway line between Colne and Preston closed for several hours after fatality on the tracks

Emergency services were called to Colne railway station yesterday afternoon after a casualty was reported on the tracks.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead at around 3-30pm.

A spokesman for British Transport police said: “Officers are working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The line between Colne and Preston was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

