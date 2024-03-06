RAF Eurofighter Typhoon jets cause "windows to shake" in low-flying night training over Lancashire
An RAF fighter jet roared over Lancashire as pilots took part in night flying training last night.
Households in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley and East Lancs took to Facebook asking what rumbled over the rooftops at around 9pm.
"What just flew over!? It was really loud, our windows vibrated!", said Michelle in Leyland.
"Thought they were going to come through the windows!," added another resident, James.
"That my friends is the sound of freedom," answered Laurnce Quinn, who announced it was the Royal Air Force zipping through Lancashire's skies.
The jet over Lancashire was a Eurofighter Typhoon - one of five criss-crossing UK airspace and capable of speeds of up to 1,380 miles per hour (Mach 1.8).
If you somehow managed NOT to hear the awesome roar of the RAF fleet, you might catch them at it again this evening. The RAF are scheduled for more night flying tonight and Thursday, with pilots buzzing over rooftops until 11.59pm.
These routine night exercises take place several times a year from both RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and Lossiemouth in Northern Scotland.