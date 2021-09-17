Radio presenter Matt Chorley presented his show from a Chorley Cafe today for the G7 summit

Matt Chorley, a presenter and podcast host from national news station Times Radio, presented his show from a cafe in Chorley this morning, the town he twinned it with during lockdown.

The award-winning political journalist presented his show from Masons Market Cafe in advance of the G7 summit, which is taking place in Chorley this weekend.

The show, which marked Matt’s first trip to Chorley, was broadcast live on digital channel Times Radio, and online, from 10 am to 1pm.

Matt Chorley poses for a picture with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who also took him on a tour of Chorley Market.

Matt said: “What’s been really nice is how enthusiastic everyone’s been about the speaker’s conference, people seem really proud that Nancy Pelosi’s coming to Chorley, and what’s been great for us, is being able to get out, I went down to Chorley FC, the theatre, the shops, and just catching up with normal people about how the past 18 months have been, and everyone seems really enthusiastic looking ahead.

"But it’s also been really nice, after spending 18 months speaking to all of our guests on Zoom, to have people sitting in front of us, having a cup of tea!”

During the show, Matt’s guests included Sir Lyndsey Hoyle, the Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, and Chorley actor Steve Pemberton, from the League of Gentlemen.

Matt, who spent 16 years reporting politics from the Houses of Parliament before becoming a radio presenter, added: “Everyone’s been so welcoming, and desperate to tell us how great Chorley is, and we’ve got such a long list of other people and places we need to speak to that we’ll have to come back!”

Matt broadcast from Masons Market Cafe, pictured with Lisa Nandy, MP for Wigan.

Broadcasting from market hall, the national radio presenter was welcomed by staff at Masons Market Cafe.

Angela Mason, the owner of the cafe, said: “It was great to have Matt Chorley and his team at our cafe today. it brought a real buzz to Chorley Market and our customers loved being a the heart of it all.”

She added: "He loved his Chorley treats and even took some home to his family to enjoy!"

Matt's show, which he began hosting on the station when it launched last year, was twinned to Chorley after an unofficial ceremony with deputy council leader Peter Wilson in January.

Matt also spoke to Mayor of Chorley, Steve Holgate on his show.

Matt will also be returning to his namesake next year to perform his stand-up comedy show 'Who is In Charge Here' at the Chorley Theatre.