Race for play-offs will be a tight affair, says Brig boss Milligan

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan reckons many teams in the NPL Premier Division will fancy their chances of earning a play-off place this season.
By Craig Salmon
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Brig – who finished third last season and reached the play-off final before losing to Warrington Town – currently find themselves in a mid-table spot.

However, Milligan believes his team has every chance of repeating their exploits of the last campaign.

"We are right bang in the middle,” said Milligan, who watched his team fight back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Morpeth on Saturday before another comeback victory saw them defeat Atherton Collieries 2-1 on Tuesday.

"We are only four or five points off the play-offs and I think it’s going to be a tight league once again. I think to earn a play-off place this year, the points total you will need might be lower.

"But one or two clubs might run away with it. Radcliffe look strong and I would back them to go up but the rest of us, I think it’s going to be very tight.”

This weekend, Brig travel to Ilkeston Town, who are currently sixth in the table.

"They have had some good results,” said Milligan. “I think their pitch is astro turf so it should suit the way we play.”

Fixtures: Lancaster City v Ashton United (FA Cup), Chasetown v Clitheroe, Burscough v Pilkington, Longridge Town v AFC Liverpool, Ramsbottom United v Charnock Richard, Wythenshawe Town v Kendal Town, Euxton Villa v Bacup Borough, Route One Rovers v Garstang.

