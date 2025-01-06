Quad bike rider narrowly avoids hitting children sledging in Preston's Brookfield Park before fleeing

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:05 GMT
A quad bike rider narrowly avoided hitting several children who were sledging in a park in Preston before fleeing the scene.

A green Yamaha Kodiak Quad Bike was seen being driven recklessly through Brookfield Park at around midday yesterday.

The quad bike almost hit several children who were sledging in the park before then speeding off when approached by police.

A quad bike rider narrowly avoided hitting several children who were sledging in a park in Preston | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police condemned the behaviour, saying: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by police and should not be accepted by the communities of Preston.”

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information were urged to email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20240105-0463.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

